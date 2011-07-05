Lady Gaga: It’s “Ridiculous” to Accuse Me of Using the Gay Community

Genuine Gaga!

In a new interview with the Advocate, Lady Gaga slams critics who accuse her of "[using] the gay community to sell records."

That's "one of the most ridiculous statements anyone can make about me," the 25-year-old pop star says. "I would say the top thing I think about every single day of my life, other than my fans, loving the music, and my family being healthy, is social justice and equality."

Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta) put her money where her mouth was in a recent controversy with Target. The retailer was planning to sell a special edition of her Born This Way album, but members of the LGBT community were outraged at the deal when Target contributed thousands in cash and in-kind goods to a PAC that supported antigay candidate Tom Emmer in his failed 2010 run for governor of Minnesota. After the incident, Gaga met with the company's "entire executive staff" and shortly thereafter canceled the deal.

"You're either going to try and change or you're not," she says. "Taking an ambiguous stance is not what I'm about, obviously. I like to go right for the ass-kicker. You're either in or you're out. I'm from New York. I know bullsh*t. I can smell it from a mile away."

The "Edge of Glory" singer is okay with "rumors [and] shots at me as a human being." It "comes with the territory of being a musician and being someone who is a public figure," she rationalizes.

So what does Mother Monster think about being compared to music icons like Madonna and Barbra Streisand? "There's no drama, there's no jealousy, there's no competition," she says. "They're just happy to see other women winning. I just feel so connected to Madonna in a lot of ways, and I feel connected to Barbra, and I feel connected to Cher and Blondie and all of the women who came before me."

