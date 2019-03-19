Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Claps Back at Trolls Who Tell Her She ‘Used to Be Pretty’ (OK! Magazine)

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Caught Kissing as Relationship Heats Up (RADAR Online)

Madonna Shares Disturbing Photo to Tease New Music (Star Magazine)

Brie Larson on How Exercise Changed Her Life and the Joys of Mushroom Foraging (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!