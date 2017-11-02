The soda is fizzing out. Lana Del Rey confirmed in a new interview that she will cut her Harvey Weinstein-inspired song “Cola” from her upcoming L.A. to the Moon tour following the dozens of sexual harassment and assault allegations against the film producer.

“When I wrote that song, I supposed I had a Harvey Weinstein/Harry Winston-type character in mind,” the Grammy nominee, 32, said of the 2012 track during an interview with MTV News on Wednesday, November 1. “I envisioned, like, a benevolent, diamond-bestowing-upon-starlets visual, like a Citizen Kane or something. I’m not really sure. I thought it was funny at the time, and I obviously find it really sad now.”

That said, Del Rey no longer feels “comfortable” singing the fan favorite during her live shows. She told the outlet that it’s “definitely” time to retire the song, adding, “That would be the only right thing to do.”

“Cola” is about having an affair with an older man and includes lyrics such as, “Harvey’s in the sky with diamonds / And it’s making me crazy / All he wants to do is party with his pretty baby.”

Weinstein, 65, came under fire in early October after The New York Times and The New Yorker published exposés detailing decades of alleged sexual misconduct. Scores of women, including actresses Rose McGowan and Angelina Jolie, have since come forward with additional claims against the former executive, who has denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex.”

Speaking to MTV News, Del Rey said, “I support the women who have come forward. I think they’re really brave for doing that.”

