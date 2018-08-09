Ouch! Lance Armstrong ended up in the hospital after a biking accident in Snowmass Village, Colorado.

The former professional cyclist, 46, shared a photo of his bloody and bruised face on Instagram on Wednesday, August 8.

“Well, sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail!” he captioned the selfie. “The Tom Blake trail (one of my faves) came up and tried to KO my ass today. Took quite the blow to the noggin’ so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital (great facility!) to get my head checked.”

Armstrong wrote that he “would have blown off getting checked” out had the crash happened years ago, but he would not do such a thing nowadays.

The athlete also gave a shout-out to Charles Abramson, the doctor who treated him in the emergency room. “Small world story – a few weeks back I posted a pic of @ghincapie, @mikekloser and myself. Credit photo to ‘some dude at the top of Buttermilk [ski area].’ Well, that ‘dude’ turned out to be @ajaxrider – the ER doc on duty today!” he wrote. “Charlie, thanks for looking after me.”

Armstrong was banned from professional cycling for life and stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in October 2012 after an investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency concluded that he had used performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career. The report also named him the ringleader of the “most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program that sport has ever seen.”

The disgraced athlete later admitted that he would “probably [dope] again” if he could go back to 1995. “That’s the honest answer,” he told BBC Sport in 2015. “It was a bad decision in an imperfect time. But it happened.”

