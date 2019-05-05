Seventeen years after ‘NSync went their separate ways, their group chat is still alive and well!

“We talk every day. We have a group text and we have [had it] for years — since texting was invented,” Lance Bass told Us Weekly exclusively at the recent Gay Chorus Deep South screening during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. “We give each other s–t all the time.”

At first, the Out of Sync author said that he, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick “pretty much” send the same amount of messages, but there are two guys in particular who are especially active.

“Chris and Joey are the ones that are always trying to find the joke in it,” Bass told Us.

The Grammy-nominated boy band released three studio albums between 1995 and 2002 before announcing a temporary hiatus that ended up being a permanent split. Timberlake, 38, went on to launch a mega-successful solo career while his bandmates pursued other endeavors.

Kirkpatrick, 47, opened up to Us in July 2017 about making an effort to stay in touch with his longtime friends.

“There’s an ‘NSync group text,” he said at the time. “There’s probably a text with every combination. There is one with all five of us, and then there is one with every combination. … When we had JC’s surprise birthday, there was the four of us without JC. When we had Joey’s birthday, it was four of us without Joey. There could be one about me. I don’t know. They might talk smack about me like, ‘Oh, my God. Did you see Chris yesterday? What an idiot.’”

Kirkpatrick confessed that Bass “is pretty good at the weird emojis,” while the rest of the group is busy “making fun of each other about little things that we’ll see.”

‘NSync reunited in April, sans Timberlake, to perform with Ariana Grande during her Coachella performance.

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley

