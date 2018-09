Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Passengers Fall Ill (RADAR Online)

‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet Looks (Star Magazine)

Lara Spencer Attends U.S. Open With Husband Rick McVey Days After Wedding (OK! Magazine)

‘Die Hard 6’: Everything You Need to Know (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!