Larry David was the host of the Saturday, November 4, episode of Saturday Night Live and some of his jokes from his opening monologue were not received well.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 70, took full advantage of his seven minute standup opportunity, where he compared himself to Quasimodo, discussed his humble beginnings and spoke out about the recent sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood. Wincing, David remarked that he’s found a pattern in that many of the predators in Hollywood are Jews: “I consistently strive to be a good Jewish representative. When people see me I want them to say, ‘Oh, there goes a fine Jew for you!'”

“I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered if I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I be checking women out in the camp? I think I would,” the Seinfeld cocreator later said, before complaining that there are no “good opening lines” in a concentration camp.

The jokes outraged many who took to social media to blast the comedian.

One Twitter user wrote, “I’m not a Jew, but I’m low-key offended by Larry David’s holocaust jokes on #SNL. Not cool.” Another wrote, “#SNL I can’t believe they did jokes about a concentration camp I just can’t believe what I just saw #LarryDavid it will never be okay to do.”

Anyone else finding @nbcsnl opening dumb and offensive? #LarryDavid — Andrea Yoch (@ayoch) November 5, 2017

#LarryDavid and #SNL You just lot me for good. Sexual harassment and holocaust jokes? Not funny. Not just bad humor. Disgraceful — David (@ReboundFromdebt) November 5, 2017

Confused as to who at @nbcsnl thought it would be funny for #LarryDavid to make jokes about sexual harassment during the Holocaust? Awful — l juliett (@leahjuliett) November 5, 2017

Larry David went from making me laugh about his Jew jokes to making me cringe. #PleaseStopJokingAboutConcentrationCamps #SNL #LarryDavid — David Solkowitz (@itz_Daveed) November 5, 2017

Some fans defended David, with one tweeting, “Oh look. A bunch of non Jews are telling Larry David, a Jew, he can’t make holocaust jokes. I Hate 2017. #SNL.” Another wrote, “Judging by how upset everyone is at Larry David’s SNL monologue on Twitter, I’m guessing it was hilarious.”

To people throwing a fit over #LarryDavid opening monologue: 1. Grow a thicker skin. 2. Never watch curb your enthusiasm. — Garrett Berry (@gberry0080) November 5, 2017

This is what we’re needing right now, some much needed laughter. Thank you #LarryDavid & #SNL. — Sherri ☠️TWDFan4Ever (@Specneedsmom4) November 5, 2017

Dear comedy police,

When u say”thats not funny”,dont forget 2 add the “to me” in there.

Sincerely,

People who understand comedy#LarryDavid — dan conrad (@danconrad54) November 5, 2017

Have the people who are offended by Larry David's SNL monologue ever heard of a show called Curb Your Enthusiasm? #LarryDavid — Kyle Gene Gary (@kookslamkyle) November 5, 2017

Funny or not, David was trending on Twitter Saturday night.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!