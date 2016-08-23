A Las Vegas exterminator who was stung by hundreds of bees has died two weeks after the incident, according to multiple reports.

Jose Moreno Pacheco, 49, died on Thursday, August 18, at a local hospital, the Clark County coroner’s office told the Associated Press on Monday, August 22.

According to Clark County spokeswoman Stacey Welling, Pacheco wasn’t wearing protective clothing when he removed a beehive from a Vegas home on August 4. The exterminator’s coworkers were wearing protective clothing at the time and left the scene uninjured.

Firefighters (who wore special gear for the rescue) were called to the scene to remove Pacheco from the swarming bees. He was then transported to a nearby hospital, the AP reported.

According to KLAS-TV, the victim was stung more than 200 times.

“It was horrific,” Las Vegas resident Amber Howerton told the local news outlet on August 5. “It felt like something from a Stephen King novel.”

Nevada law states that pest control companies who kill bees must be licensed by the state. Bee removal companies, however, are not required to be regulated. Pachecho worked for a bee removal company.

It is unclear what kind of bees attacked Pachecho.

