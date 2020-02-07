Viva Las Vegas! The 2020 Las Vegas pool season at Hakkasan properties kicks off on March 6.

A-List Honeymoon Destinations

Partiers and pool-goers will enjoy a roster of A-list artists, including Tiësto, Zedd, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Illenium, Afrojack and more, at the acclaimed destinations WET REPUBLIC at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and LIQUID at ARIA Resort & Casino.

On March 6, WET REPUBLIC will unveil a multi-million dollar architectural and audio-visual design revitalization that will offer additional plunge pools, a redesigned and expanded artist performance area, elevated cabanas and bungalows, furniture upgrades and state-of-the-art immersive technology new to the Las Vegas club scene.

Celebrity Vacation Photos

Just down the iconic Las Vegas Boulevard, LIQUID invites summer fans to an array of events all season long. Guests will enjoy VIP dipping pools, refreshing cocktails and an incredible talent lineup. Upon arrival, loungers can sink into one of LIQUID’s private cabanas, daybeds or deck tables surrounded by energetic sounds spun by highly sought-after DJs.

As if that wasn’t enough, beginning on March 5 party-goers can enjoy the all-new Las Vegas Party Pass offering unlimited access to the city’s best parties and the world’s top artists at one simple price.

Stars’ Exotic Destination Weddings

On sale now, the Las Vegas Party Pass is a one-stop-shop providing guests entry to over 10 events each Thursday through Sunday.

The Las Vegas Party Pass allows guests the ability to party hop at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace, Hakkasan Nightclub and WET REPUBLIC Ultra Pool at MGM Grand, and includes all the incredible aforementioned artists — plus more.

Tickets to experience the 2020 pool season are available at hakkasangroup.com

For more information on the Las Vegas Party Pass, visit lasvegaspartypass.com.