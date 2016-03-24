A whole lot to celebrate! The Bachelor winner Lauren Bushnell wished her new fiancé, Ben Higgins, a very happy birthday on Wednesday, March 23, sharing some gorgeous pictures of the two via Instagram.

"HBD to this handsome man," the bride-to-be captioned the snapshots. "So thankful I get to celebrate with you today and forever!"

The Instagram upload shows three Polaroid snaps: one is a selfie, and the others are sweet candid moments of the pair.

The engaged couple also took a moment out of their celebrations to share a goofy Snapchat photo that showed Bushnell (taking up nearly all of the shot) seemingly wearing shades and a mustache, while birthday boy Higgins struggles to squeeze into the edge of the picture!

As Us Weekly reported previously, Higgins proposed to Bushnell during the show's season 20 finale on Monday, March 14.

Both TV stars have insisted that while fame is fun, they're more than happy to return to their pre-Bachelor lives.

"The spotlight is not a desire of mine, right?" Higgins, a Denver-based software salesman, told the AP last week. "If it happens, it happens, and that's great and grand and whatever you want to call it. Opportunities? Yeah. I have a great job right now and Lauren has a great job. It's been fun for us."

