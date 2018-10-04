So in love! Laverne Cox and her boyfriend, Kyle Draper, are going strong.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the Orange Is the New Black star, 46, and the L.A.-based real estate agent met through mutual friends and “have been dating for a little over a year. They’re so happy together and are the real thing.”

Cox gushed over Draper via a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday, October 3. “Happy #nationalboyfriendday babe,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple locking lips.

The Netflix actress, who celebrated her one-year anniversary with the businessman in July, previously spoke about their relationship in March. “I’m in love. It’s incredible. It really is,” she told Access at the time. “It’s, like, love is so incredibly healing. I’m just so happy. When you’re happy, you kind of want to, like — love is life-saving. Everybody gets along. His family’s amazing. My mom likes him. It’s good.”

Cox added that before meeting her man, she was a huge dating app advocate. “Honestly, I’m a Tinder girl. When I broke up with my ex, I went back on Tinder because I feel like if you want to date, you have to be on the apps,” she explained. “You have to be on the apps to be in the game. You have to take the risk. I’m really good at screening. I’ve been Internet dating for a very long time.”

The Glam Masters star also reflected on her low-key first date with Draper. Cox opted for a more casual look, rather than amping up her style. “If I was coming from an event and I already had makeup on, great. But I’m not putting effort into a guy that I don’t know yet,” she said. “You might not look like your pictures, you might smell. My current boyfriend, I showed up on the date with no makeup, had some jean shorts and it worked out.”

Meanwhile, Draper raved about the LGBTQ advocate in an adorable Instagram post last month. “I am so grateful for this beautiful woman and the experiences we get to share together,” he captioned a snapshot of himself kissing her cheek. “This weekend was packed with back-to-back nights of #emmy parties and more unforgettable adventures with my amazing girlfriend.”

