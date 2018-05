Kevin Hart Has ‘Serious Airplane’ Scare (RADAR Online)

Lea Michele Responds to Rumors She’s Illiterate (Star Magazine)

How to Get Ariana Grande’s Red Carpet Glow (OK! Magazine)

Anna Faris on Her ‘Overboard’ Remake (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!