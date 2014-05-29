LeAnn Rimes, Brooklyn Decker, and More to Present at CMT Music Awards

The 2014 CMT Music Awards already boasts a bevy of country's hottest artists slated to perform on Wednesday, June 4, and now Us Weekly can exclusively reveal that LeAnn Rimes, Brooklyn Decker, Rascal Flatts, Cassadee Pope, and more are set to present.

Hosted by Kristen Bell, presenters include: Beth Behrs, Friends with Better Lives costars Brooklyn Decker and James Van Der Beek, The Voice winner Cassadee Pope, Kate Walsh, LeAnn Rimes, Rascal Flatts, and Steve Austin.

In an interview with Bell, who previously hosted with Toby Keith in 2012 and with Jason Aldean in 2013, the Frozen actress told Us she loves the awards show because "it's such a fun show that never takes itself too seriously." Not to mention, she adds, "The musical performances are like seeing the best country concert lineup all in one venue."

She isn't kidding—performances this year include Blake Shelton, Brantley Gilbert, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Hunter Hayes, Jake Owen, Jennifer Nettles, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Lee Ann Womack, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, and Miranda Lambert. In addition, Brett Eldredge, Cole Swindell, Dan + Shay, Danielle Bradbery, David Nail, Thomas Rhett, and Tyler Farr are set to perform on the Nationwide Insurance Stage.

Tune in to the CMT Music Awards on June 4 at 8 P.M. EST (broadcasting live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena) on CMT. Follow #CMTawards on Twitter for more updates.

