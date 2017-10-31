Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

You’re never too old for Halloween! LeBron James is known to go all-out for his annual Halloween costume party, and this year was no exception. The Cleveland Cavaliers power forward was unrecognizable as Pennywise the dancing clown.

He took to his Instagram account on Monday, October 30, to share a photo of himself completely decked out as the villain from Stephen King’s hit film IT, proving that King James is king of costumes. He captioned the post: “Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈.” His followers were quite impressed – and terrified.

“Bro you way too big for that! There is a size limit to Pennywise you exceed it,” one commenter tweeter. A second added: “Thank you @kingjames I’m officially scarred for life.”

A third fan teased: “Why LeBron actually scarier than the actual pennywise lmao?”

Even more? ESPN shared the photo and declared “LeBron wins Halloween,” on Twitter.

As if the whole get-up wasn’t frightening enough, in a video posted by DJ Steph Floss, the 6-foot-8, 250-pound basketball player wandered around the bash where he passed out iconic red balloons, chuckled and even did his best Pennywise dance.

Lebron didn’t just dress up he transformed into Pennywise pic.twitter.com/lUo4rvq6aX — ClevelandFanz (@Cleveland_Fanz) October 31, 2017

This isn’t the first time the NBA star has nailed Halloween. In 2015 he went all out dressed in a Prince outfit — complete with guitar, wig, black leather pants, and a blue jacket — and even serenaded partygoers with his rendition of “Purple Rain.”

