The basketball world was shaken on Sunday, July 1, with the news that LeBron James had agreed to a four-year, $153.3 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavaliers forward declined to exercise his $35.6 million 2018-2019 player option and became an unrestricted free agent on Friday, June 29, and reportedly fielded offers from the Cavaliers, Rockets and 76ers before going with the Lakers.

To say Twitter had some feelings about this would be an understatement.

LeBron James to the Lakers: an actual reaction pic.twitter.com/QpHxLMXtKY — Jonathan B. (@mrjonjjb) July 2, 2018

Meanwhile, veteran Charles Barkley called into NBA TV and said James’ move was “not a shock at all.” “I was hoping he stayed in Cleveland but I don’t think it was a shock, we’ve been talking about it for six months, but man, they got a long way to go.”

Former Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar tweeted, “I am sure the Lakernation is rejoicing The acquisition of LeBron James means that the Lakers are just a smidgen away from being real contenders. Congrats to @MagicJohnson & @LALakersLive et al. Cross your fingers for news from San Antonio.”

I am sure the Lakernation is rejoicing The acquisition of LeBron James means that the Lakers are just a smidgen away from being real contenders. Congrats to @MagicJohnson & @LALakersLive et al. Cross your fingers for news from San Antonio. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) July 2, 2018

King James’ new teammate Kobe Bryant tweeted, “Welcome to the family @KingJames #lakers4life #striveforgreatness” and tagged Lakers president Jeanie Buss and the team’s president of basketball operations Magic Johnson.

Another Laker Lonzo Ball tweeted, “Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world…#TheKingIsHere.”

Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world… #TheKingIsHere 👑 — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) July 2, 2018

Celebs also chimed in with Twitter queen Chrissy Teigen writing, “@KingJames welcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. The rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house.”

@KingJames welcome to LA! Friday is sunset rosé, laser facials on Monday. the rest of the week is running into people you don’t like at soho house — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 2, 2018

The model had foreshadowed the news on Saturday when she claimed to have seen James at a downtown L.A. embroidery store on Saturday night.

I’m at a small embroidery shop in downtown LA and lebron is here with a blank Lakers jersey? Trying to get a pic — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 1, 2018

Chris Rock referenced Cleveland’s huge loss and tweeted, “Congratulations to the Boston Celtics next years eastern conference champions.”

Congratulations to the Boston Celtics next years eastern conference champions. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) July 2, 2018

“LeBron welcome to Los Angeles,” former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger said in a video message. “This is so exciting to be coming to the City of Stars and you’re without any doubt going to be the biggest star of all. On the court and off the court. I love it.”

See more celeb reactions below.

Honestly, this LeBron news is the best birthday present my husband could have possibly gotten. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) July 2, 2018

Congrats @Lakers on getting @KingJames

All Lebron needs is the janitor &

3 guys from the concession stand to make it to the Finals! — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 2, 2018

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!