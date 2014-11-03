Lena Dunham has never been the darling of the conservative community, but these days she’s warring with the right wing after several blogs claimed she molested her younger sister Grace Dunham.

Naturally, the Girls creator and star, 28, was furious with the allegations, based off an excerpt from her memoir Not That Kind of Girl, and took to Twitter to fend them off.

“The right wing news story that I molested my little sister isn't just LOL- it's really f—ing upsetting and disgusting,” she tweeted on Nov. 1. “And by the way, if you were a little kid and never looked at another little kid's vagina, well, congrats to you.”

The section of the book the bloggers took offense to was one in which Dunham wrote about being a young child, curious about what a vagina looked like. As she writes in the book, she looked at Grace’s genitals, and it caused her to scream.

“Grace was sitting up, babbling, and smiling, and I leaned down between her legs and carefully spread open her vagina,” Dunahm wrote. “She didn’t resist and when I saw what was inside, I shrieked.”

Bloggers called the act “abuse” and “molestation,” leading to Dunham’s anger.

“I told a story about being a weird 7 year old. I bet you have some too, old men, that I'd rather not hear. And yes, this is a rage spiral,” she continued. “Sometimes I get so mad I burn right up. Also I wish my sister wasn't laughing so hard.”

Grace, now 22, appeared in Lena’s indie film Tiny Furniture in 2010 and is often featured in the HBO star’s Instagram posts. Lena has previously referenced growing up in a liberal household as the daughter of two artists, in which she was free to talk about sex at an early age.

