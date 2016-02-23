These Girls are rolling up their sleeves. Girls creator Lena Dunham and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay have joined the #FreeKesha movement, throwing their full support behind Kesha after she lost her court battle against Dr. Luke last Friday.

Dunham, 29, penned a powerful essay for her Lenny letter on Tuesday, February 23, detailing why she's publicly standing by the "TiK ToK" singer. "When I saw the outcome of Kesha’s court case last Friday, I felt sick. Actually sick," Dunham wrote. "While the allegations of sexual assault and emotional abuse cannot be proven definitively, I think Kesha’s words speak for themselves: 'I know I cannot work with Dr. Luke. I physically cannot. I don’t feel safe in any way.'"

As previously reported, NYC judge Shirley Kornreich denied Kesha's request to terminate her contract with Sony producer Dr. Luke (Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald). Meanwhile, Gottwald tweeted on Monday that Kesha's rape and assault accusations against him were untrue, writing: "I have 3 sisters, a daughter, and a son with my girlfriend, and a feminist mom who raised me right."

His lawyer also released a statement to Us on Monday about the ongoing situation. "As Dr. Luke has said repeatedly, the allegations against him are outright lies that have been advanced to extort a contract renegotiation and money. Kesha and her counsel have cavalierly subjected Dr. Luke and his family to trial by Twitter, using a vicious smear campaign to ruin his reputation for financial gain while failing to support their claims," the legal statement read. "Kesha to date has never verified the allegations in this case — even when given the opportunity in her affidavit."

Dunham didn't reserve her harsh remarks just for Dr. Luke, though. In her essay, the Not That Kind of Girl author also slammed Sony for allowing Kesha's professional relationship with Dr. Luke to continue, and Judge Kornreich for her decision.

"Sony could make this go away. But instead the company has chosen to engage in a protracted legal battle to protect Gottwald’s stake in Kesha’s future," Dunham wrote. "So let me spell it out for them. Imagine someone really hurt you, physically and emotionally. Scared you and abused you, threatened your family. The judge says that you don’t have to see them again, BUT they still own your house. So they can decide when to turn the heat on and off, whether they’ll pay the telephone bill or fix the roof when it leaks. After everything you’ve been through, do you feel safe living in that house? Do you trust them to protect you?"

Dunham's essay was written shortly after she grabbed dinner with her pal Taylor Swift in NYC on Sunday night. The same day the stars broke bread (or sushi at Blue Ribbon), Swift's rep confirmed to Us Weekly that the "Out of the Woods" singer donated $250,000 to help Kesha with her ongoing legal battle.

Like Dunham, another Swift pal, Mariska Hargitay, publicly expressed support for Kesha this week. "For many survivors, speaking out is the hardest part," the actress tweeted late Monday, February 22. "It’s also only the first step. Sending u strength @KeshaRose as u move through this." Hargitay, 52, advocates for rape victims through her Joyful Heart Foundation charity.

Many other high-profile female stars, including Lady Gaga and Demi Lovato, have also come forward in defense of Kesha since the news of the judge's verdict broke last Friday.

"We are not scared anymore of losing what we worked for, of being branded hysterical or difficult, of being targeted and silenced by men in power," Dunham concluded in her letter. "The women in the music industry speaking out for Kesha are proof. And their words will reverberate, inspiring the young women watching them for clues about the good life to speak up too. Soon, no one will accept shame and fear as the status quo. And so, while Kesha is indefinitely silenced, her voice has never been louder. Lena Dunham is mad as hell and she’s not going to take it anymore."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!