Even style icons like Lenny Kravitz are prone to having wardrobe malfunctions. During a new interview with Mr Porter, the singer-songwriter finally opened up about that one time in 2015 when he ripped his pants during a performance, exposing his penis to thousands of concertgoers.

During his Strut tour, the singer squatted down while performing “Fly Away” and his leather trousers split open, exposing his genitals to the thousands of fans present at the Grona Lund amusement park. When talking about his underwear preference, the rocker told the publication, “Do I have any underwear on now? No. Thus the problems that I incur,” referencing the incident.

“I didn’t rip them,” he said with a laugh about the malfunction. “They became ripped. It was fine. But it was a little cold in Sweden. I would’ve warmed it up a little, had I known.”

The “American Woman” singer has become a fashion icon due to his eccentric style on and off the stage. Earlier in his career, Kravitz often took the stage wearing eye-catching costumes and outfits, which he says he came up with alongside costume designer Arianne Phillips.

“I was her first gig,” he said of the designer, who is now best known as Madonna’s stylist. “We created that look: my dad’s old suits and my mum’s feather boas. Arianne and I are responsible for bringing back flares, which we, well, I got murdered for. I never forget Madonna calling me [for a reference] and saying, ‘So what’s up with this girl?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, yeah. She’s the s–t.’”

Now that the Hunger Games star lives a simpler life on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas, his approach to fashion has also changed. “I’m over the whole fashion thing,” he said. “On the island, I wash my clothes with a hose. I have a bottle of Dr. Bronner’s soap, almond. I wash my body with it, I wash my clothes with it. And then I put them on a rock to dry.”

The 53-year-old credits his simple, active and healthy lifestyle for helping him age gracefully: “I have done nothing to my body or my face. I just wash it with water. I eat primarily raw, foods that are alive, vibrating, emit energy. I eat off the land in the Bahamas.” He added: “Weed was my vice. A natural psychedelic here or there. I never got into heroin or coke or pills. Discipline is the overall thing. I work out with Dodd Romero in Miami with pro athletes. I’ve never felt so vibrant as I do right now.”

The rocker was married to Lisa Bonet from 1987 to 1993. Although Kravitz has had relationships since then, he still has hopes of one day finding “the one.”

“I hope to have a great love again. I plan on it,” he said. “I’m waiting to meet that person. I’m waiting for the soul partner, the wife.”

