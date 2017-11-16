Lil Peep Dead: Rapper Dies at 21

Rapper Lil Peep has died at the age of 21. Sarah Stennett, the chief executive of First Access Entertainment, confirmed the news on Thursday, November 16.

“I am shocked and heartbroken. I do not believe Peep wanted to die, this is so tragic. He had huge ambition and his career was flourishing,” she said in a statement, via The New York Times. “I have spoken to his mother and she asked me to convey that she is very, very proud of him and everything he was able to achieve in his short life.”

According to Billboard, Peep’s manager Chase Ortega broke the news via Twitter. “I’ve been expecting this call for a year. Mother f—,” he wrote.

The Guardian reports that the musician was taken to the hospital following an alleged overdose. His publicist, however, did not give a cause of death.

Bella Thorne, who was previously linked to the rapper, has spoken out following the news. “Peep you deserved more out of life. Life didn’t do your greatness justice,” she tweeted. The actress also shared emotional Instagram stories. “I just wanted to say anybody out there who is a Lil Peep fan, you guys know how talented he was, you guys know how great he was,” she said in one video. “Well he was even more f— great as a person.”

Story is still developing.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!