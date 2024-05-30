Summer is almost here, and Lil Wayne has the perfect lineup of activities to fill up your vacation schedule.

“This summer, I think everyone should build a campfire with their family and friends,” Wayne, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly while chatting about his Uber Eats x Domino’s campaign. The rapper went on to note that fans should also “take a nice walk on the beach, put time aside to follow your dreams by setting goals, take the scenic route vs. the highway and make summer memories.”

Another must-do activity Wayne says he’d “love” to see fans do is “have a pizza party this summer — maybe order Domino’s on Uber Eats to the beach or a park with friends,” adding, “Listen to some music, put on some new fits. Take time off and do what you wanna do.”

Wayne recently teamed up with Uber Eats for their latest campaign, which celebrates Domino’s joining the popular food delivery service app by giving away $10 million in free pizza. In a video for the partnership, Wayne changed the lyrics to his 2008 hit song “A Milli” to “10 Milli.”

“What’s up with all the pizza?” he says in the clip while surrounded by dozens of Domino’s pizza boxes. After being informed of the pizza giveaway by an offscreen voiceover, Wayne quips, “I like that. That’s a lot of millis.”

When it comes to his go-to pizza order, Wayne told Us he likes to keep it “simple and easy.” He explains: “When I order Domino’s on Uber Eats, I get cheese and pepperoni and I ask for it well-done with a little extra crisp. I also gotta have grated parmesan cheese and chili flakes.”

He also weighed in on a popular pizza debate, telling Us, “Pineapples do not belong on pizza. Just don’t do it.”

Wayne uses Uber to order the occasional pizza, but he also opens the app for travel on a regular basis. “I have a couple of cars in the garage, but I don’t drive every day,” he shared. “I have a driver that gets me from point A to point B safely, and of course, I love Uber. I’m typically in the back of the vehicle listening to music, reworking lyrics and/or watching a game.”

In addition to helping fans get free pizza through his Uber Eats x Domino’s campaign, Wayne is focused on his music, releasing his latest track “Bless” with Wheezy and Young Thug last month. “Music is forever evolving, and I’d like to continue experimenting with a variety of sounds, textures and style,” he told Us of his musical aspirations.

His music isn’t the only thing he enjoys experimenting with. “My style is always evolving and changing,” Wayne stated, “and I love to learn about new brands and work with old favorites.”

With reporting by Brody Brown