Lily Allen Reveals Heartbreaking Details About Delivering a Stillborn Baby

Lily Allen was six months pregnant when she went into early labor in 2010. The baby — a little boy named George — did not survive. Nearly six years later, the British singer opened up about the devastating loss during a Thursday, September 20, interview on the BBC Radio “4 Woman’s Hour” podcast.

“As I was delivering him, the doctors said there was a pulse, but then there wasn’t,” the 33-year-old revealed. “The cord was wrapped around his neck . . . He was just too small.”

Allen, who was married to Sam Cooper at the time, detailed some of the complications the occurred during the delivery. “He was so small that he actually got stuck halfway in and halfway out,” she explained. “And because his skin wasn’t fully formed they couldn’t use forceps to pull him out. So there was a period of about 12 hours of him lying there deceased in between my legs. Which was incredibly traumatic.”

The songwriter continued: “I went into trauma and I don’t think I will ever recover from that.”

Allen and the decorator, who tied the knot in 2011, went on to have daughters Ethel, 6, and Marnie, 5, before calling it quits in 2015.

This isn’t the first time Allen has spoken about losing George. “It was horrendous and something I would not wish on my worst enemy,” she told The Sun in 2014. “It’s something that I still haven’t dealt with. I never will get over it.”

Allen also wrote about George’s death in her memoir, My Thoughts Exactly.

