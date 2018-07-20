Not letting his memory fade away. On the one-year anniversary of the death of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, the band paid tribute to the late singer in a heartfelt Twitter post.

“To our brother Chester,” the emotional tweet began on Friday, July 20. “It had been a year since your passing — a surreal rotation of grief, heartbreak, refusal, and recognition. And yet it still feels like you are close by, surrounding us with your memory and light. Your one-of-a-kind spirit has authored an indelible imprint on our hearts — our jokes, our joy, and our tenderness.”

The band concluded the post: “Eternally grateful for the love, life and creative passion you shared with us and the world. We miss you more than we can express.”

The rock group signed the tweet with all of their initials, along with a call-out for the suicide prevention hotline lifeline. Bennington died by suicide at the age of 41.

Band bassist Dave Phoenix Farrell also honored the vocalist in a lengthy post on Instagram. “In the past year, there hasn’t been a day that has gone by that I haven’t thought of you. I miss you, and it still hurts to not have you here,” he wrote alongside a photo of Bennington smiling.

Farrell continued the post explaining why he “chose not to speak” at Bennington’s memorial. “I couldn’t formulate the words to adequately express how I felt,” he wrote. “I chose not to speak at the Celebration of Life Concert honoring you because I knew I’d struggle to even be able to speak at all. Today, a year after your passing, I still struggle to try and eloquently express what you mean to your family, your friends, your fans… and to me. There is so much that I feel, and that I could say, and that I would want to say, and that I don’t know how to say… but one thing I know for certain, is that you are loved, and you are missed.”

Bennington was found dead by hanging at his home in Palos Verdes Estates by an employee. He leaves behind his wife, Talinda, who he shared twin daughters, Lila and Lily, 6, and son Tyler, 12. He is also father to three adult children.

Talinda reflected on the passing of her husband on July 20, in a tweet that simply read, “R.I.P. my love,” alongside an interview with Fox 11 in Los Angeles. “It’s the re-traumatization” she told the outlet of the anniversary. “That day is so seared in my mind.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

