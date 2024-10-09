Lisa Marie Presley lost her virginity at age 14 to a man who was nine years her senior.

While she left the then-23-year-old man unnamed in her From Here to the Great Unknown memoir — released posthumously on Tuesday, October 8 — Lisa Marie recalled meeting him in the Bahamas. The older man had a “small part” in a movie starring her mother, Priscilla Presley.

“I fell hard,” she wrote, remembering that they kissed once before she returned to Los Angeles. Back in California, the man was “understandably, horribly apprehensive” to start anything romantic with Lisa Marie. However, she fell “completely, madly in love” — no matter how much Priscilla tried to stop the relationship.

“I was replaying her life in a weird way,” Lisa Marie said, referring to her mom meeting her dad, Elvis Presley, when she was only 14. “But she and my dad waited until she was 18 to have sex. I was 14 when I lost my virginity to this guy.”

Even though she knew he was a “womanizer,” Lisa Marie continued to see the older man. They were together for over two years before she experienced a “big betrayal” from the guy.

Lisa Marie recalled going to a park with the man and said his friends “secretly” photographed them together.

“They sold the story, got paid for the photos. He didn’t care about me,” she wrote. “Ours was an illegal relationship and selling those photos outed him.”

Lisa Marie “swallowed 20 Valium” after she found out he set her up to take the photos.

“I made sure somebody saw me,” she recalled. “I wasn’t that serious about my suicide attempt.”

While Lisa Marie called his moment her “first big betrayal,” no one was more upset then Priscilla — and she formed a “revenge” plan.

“It was arranged that there would be a drug bust by some off-duty cops,” Lisa Marie wrote, noting that the man was “dealing blow” at the time. “She wanted him humiliated in the process. She told me they did an anal probe.”

Elsewhere in the book, Lisa Marie wrote that she later reconciled with the unnamed older man, but he was “living with a woman” at the time. Although they did hook up at his place, she never wanted anything more.

“By that point, I had met and fallen in love with a guy named Danny Keough,” she wrote. Lisa Marie married Danny in 1988. They welcomed two kids — daughter Riley in 1989 and late son Benjamin in 1992 — before their 1994 divorce.

From Here to the Great Unknown is out now.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.