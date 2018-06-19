Next time you order something with a bun at Wendy’s, you might want to check for mice first. The fast-food chain is in hot water after an employee at a Wendy’s in Catoosa, Oklahoma, found a live mouse in a bag of hamburger buns.

That employee, Sky Frame, also claimed in a Facebook status shared on June 14 that crew members at the Catoosa Wendy’s “leave cigarettes all over the place.”

“Don’t eat at Wendy’s in Catoosa,” she warned alongside her post, which included both a photo of a cigarette near a prep station and the video of a mouse in a bag of hamburger buns.

Frame, who has worked at the Catoosa Wendy’s for nearly two years, told Neal Communications a coworker initially found the bun bag with the live mouse in it, explaining she was only aware of the problem after she heard him scream in disgust. “I’ve heard that there have been mice around the store, but I’ve never seen it happen,” she claimed. “So I go back there and there’s a live mouse. It’s moving around in the bag.”

And instead of disposing of the bag with the mouse inside it, Frame alleges her manager waited an hour before putting it in her office, not far from where food was being served.

Over the course of her employment at the Catoosa Wendy’s, Frame claims she has seen mouse droppings in multiple bun bags and has heard stories and received other videos from other coworkers who have frequently found the rodents amongst the hamburger buns.

“I’m personally just not comfortable with feeding people buns that have been touched by mice,” Frame said. “My friends go there. My family goes there. I’m not comfortable serving that.”

Wendy’s told Us Weekly in a statement that they are addressing the situation in Catoosa.

“Our franchisee is aware of this situation and is taking this matter very seriously. They immediately launched an investigation with their pest control vendor and internal quality assurance experts to ensure immediate and appropriate action is taken,” the statement read. “We have stringent procedures in place to ensure safe and well-maintained restaurants.”

The statement went on to explain that the local health department visited the restaurant on June 15 and, after a thorough inspection, found no violations.

