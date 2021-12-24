5 Places to Visit in London to Make Your Trip More Festive

The most wonderful time of the year! If you’re looking for somewhere to travel during the month of December, London, England, understands the Christmas assignment — and Us Weekly has rounded up places to make your trip extra festive.

Hotel Marylebone

Decked out with Christmas trees and elegant decor, Hotel Marylebone features spacious rooms with and top-notch amenities. Plus, the location of the hotel allows you to take in the stunning street lights in the city on walks home from a night out around Regent Street and you’ll be welcomed by delightful and ready-to-help hotel staff.

Coppa Club

Brunch at the Tower Bridge location provides the ultimate view of the city at any time of year. The holiday vibes are immaculate if you’re lucky enough to score a reservation in one of their autumn/winter igloos. Plus, enjoy a classic English breakfast skillet or delicious pastries.

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

It’s impossible not to get into the spirit while enjoying rides, games, a trip to the ice bar and shopping all while sipping mulled wine/cider to the Christmas soundtrack.

28-50 by Night

If you don’t want the party to end, 28-50 by Night is the perfect spot for high-quality food (from small plates to steak) and wine (with sommeliers on hand) with London’s most well-known Jazz musicians keeping you company until 2am.

The Churchill Arms

The ultimate light show! This pub is fun all year round, but you won’t regret planning your visit in early December to early January to see the unreal outdoor Christmas lights get turned on nightly.