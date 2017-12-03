Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo has split from her husband Larry Caputo after 28 years together, Us Weekly can confirm.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple said in a statement to Us on Sunday, December 3. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The reality star, 51, has been open about their marital problems in the eighth season of the hit TLC show, which ID is currently airing. During the November 27 episode, Caputo broke down in tears while doing a reading as she became overwhelmed with her relationship struggles. “I’m gonna say something, and I’m gonna regret it. Things happen,” she said, breaking down in tears before walking off camera. “I can’t, I can’t do this.”

“I’m in the middle of a reading with Erin and my own emotions about my relationship with Larry got the best of me,” she later told the camera. “This is a really hard time right now with Larry and I, and I don’t know what’s going to happen. It’s just, it’s wearing on me.”

Caputo also confided in friends during an episode that aired on November 13, saying, “Since the last season of Long Island Medium, Larry and I’s relationship has changed. We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times. I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?'”

During a confessional in the same episode, the medium became emotional while talking about her marriage. “I sometimes interpret it as growing apart. I’ve changed and he has changed,” she said, tearing up. “We’re both not happy and, you know, it’s hard to try to work through that.”

Larry, for his part, has most recently been retweeting comments from fans who are showing support for the couple’s marriage, as well as those who express how they miss him on the series.

The former couple, who married in 1989, share two children, Larry Caputo Jr., 24, and Victoria Caputo, 23.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!