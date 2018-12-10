Welcome to the world! Love & Hip Hop stars Lyrica Anderson and Floyd “A1” Bentley welcomed their son Ocean Zion Bentley on Friday, November 30, and took to Instagram to share the happy news.

Both parents shared a photo of their bundled up baby, whose face was covered by a heart-eye emoji and tagged Ocean’s personal account (which has already gained 101,000 followers.) But now, the two are ready to share Ocean with the world.

“We waited so long to show Ocean so we could be able to quote the Drake lyrics, ‘We wasn’t hiding our baby from the world, we was hiding the world from our baby,’” the couple jokes exclusively to Us Weekly.

The 6 pound and 3 ounce bundle of joy is “a healthy, happy baby and the best thing that ever happened to us,” the proud parents tell Us.

“We went in for the C-section and the doctors were preparing Lyrica for delivery,” Bentley recalls. “Lyrica was really nervous, but ready to get it over with.” Anderson adds: “As Ocean was being delivered A1 shed a few tears of joy. We played music during the delivery and A1 decided to play Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud.'”

Besides the music helping the new mom relax, a sweet gesture from Bentley also stood out to her. “My mom, Lyrica G., wanted to be in the delivery room with us, but the doctors only allowed one person, which of course was A1, but he was thoughtful enough to FaceTime her, my Auntie and his father as Ocean was being delivered,” she adds.

The delivery was a “beautiful moment” for the couple. “We will never forget,” they tell Us. “We’re so excited for our new parenthood journey.”

And it looks as though Ocean, whose name they say was easy to pick out, already fits in with his family. “He likes listening to music and watching TV,” they note. As for how their lives have changed since welcoming him? “Sometimes we forget we can’t just up and leave the house without properly making sure someone is here to watch him.

