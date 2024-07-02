Actress Lucy Hale stepped out with Rob Lowe’s son John to grab lunch in Los Angeles.

The pair looked casual outside Tocaya Modern Mexican restaurant in Studio City on Saturday, June 29. Hale, 35, wore a black tank top and high-waisted jeans with her hair pulled back while John, 29, looked casual in a cream-colored knit tank top, baggy jeans and a baseball hat. (Rob, 60, also shares son Matthew with his wife, Sheryl Berkoff.)

Hale and John have not publicly spoken about their relationship status. They were first linked by fans in April after the Which Brings Me to You actress left a supportive comment on his Instagram post marking six years of sobriety on April 1.

“Six years ago today I took my last sip of alcohol. If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, reach out. Ask for help. I did and it changed my life,” John shared via Instagram to which Hale responded, “This is amazing. You are amazing. Bright & shiny human.”

John has been very open about his struggle with addiction, admitting he often felt “deeply insecure” while growing up because of the “pressure” he felt as a child of celebrity.

“Many times I could have died. I really liked to push the limits of my body and numb out as much as I could,” he said during a 2023 interview with Men’s Health. “The more insecure I grew, the more aggressively I used — to medicate. I’ve been to many hospitals many times. I’ve been very lucky.”

Hale, for her part, has also chosen to live a clean lifestyle. The Pretty Little Liars alum marked one year of sobriety by publicly opening up about her experience via Instagram in February 2023.

“Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine’s Day post. This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I’ve ever done,” Hale captioned a photo of a cake with the words “1 Year” written across the top. “On January 2, 2023, I celebrated one year of sobriety. While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved.”

While she kept her message short and sweet at the time, Hale has since talked in-depth about her battle with addiction, including entering a rehab facility at age 23. It’s been a journey full of ups and downs, but Hale is happy where she’s ended up.

“I think for me it was, ‘Oh, I just feel safe in my body again.’ I wouldn’t give this feeling up for anything,” she said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in January. “It’s just amazing and then it’s just a ripple effect and I think if more people in general, especially women, can show, like, the dirty, gross, ugly parts that we don’t want to talk about, I think that is beautiful and brave and so cool.”