Crashed his party, for sure! Luke Bryan fell off the stage while performing in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, May 29, resulting in a few stitches. The country megastar was performing a cover of "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis when the incident occurred.

PHOTOS: Stars gone country

As evidenced in a YouTube clip, Bryan took one step forward and suddenly tumbled off the platform. Security personnel quickly rushed over to the singer, who laughed over the incident. The "Play It Again" singer was helped back onstage, where he finished singing the chorus of the single.

PHOTOS: Southern superstars

PHOTOS: Country stars at the 2014 ACMs

"So check this out," he told the crowd. "The last time I was in North Carolina, I busted my ass onstage! What is it about North Carolina that makes me bust my ass?" Bryan asked his screaming fans. (The country crooner was referring to a fall in Greensboro in February). "The point is YouTube that s—," he said, before launching into the tune of his hit single "Crash My Party."

PHOTOS: Country music's blonde bombshells

Instead of using his usual lyrics, Bryan joked, "This is a bust your ass kind of night."

On Friday, May 30, Bryan updated his fans on his status. "I'm good," he tweeted. "Few stitches." He later added, "My socks scream liberty. Go USA."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!