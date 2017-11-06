Luke Bryan‘s life has been rocked by tragedy, but he takes it in stride. The country singer, 41, opened up about the unexpected deaths of his siblings during an interview on Good Morning America on Monday, November 6.

“I’ve watched my family go through ebbs and flows where we get mad at God and we get mad at why this has happened,” Bryan told GMA anchor Robin Roberts ahead of his upcoming ABC special. “Well, you keep going and you try to be as positive as you can, and you try to appreciate every day. You’ll never get back to 100 percent. You’ll always be working to get back to 75 percent.”

The “Crash My Party” singer’s brother, Chris Bryan, died in a car accident more than 20 years ago. His sister, Kelly Bryan, died suddenly in 2007, followed by her husband, Ben Lee Cheshire, in 2014. Luke and his wife, Caroline Bryan, stepped in to raise Kelly and Ben Lee’s children, Til, Kris and Jordan, alongside their own sons, Thomas, 9, and Tatum, 7.

“We never thought twice about it,” Caroline said on GMA about their decision to take in the late couple’s kids. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. ‘Should we take this on?’ We just did that.”

The family faced another tragedy this February, when Caroline’s niece Sadie died at just 7 months old after battling health issues. Through it all, they’ve tried to focus on the positive aspects of their lives.

“Me and my family have gotten together and celebrated and cried over winning Entertainer of the Year [at the 2017 CMA Awards],” the new American Idol judge said. “It certainly makes it special when we’re all together and we know that people are smiling down, and they’re with us, celebrating these amazing moments … Music has certainly helped us through this old, crazy ride of life.”

Living Every Day: Luke Bryan airs on ABC on Monday, November 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!