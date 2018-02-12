Team USA Olympic ice dancers Evan Bates and Madison Chock are perfect partners — in and out of the rink.

The athletes, who competed in the 2014 Sochi Olympics together, became a real-life couple one year ago.

“We just really fell in love on the ice and grew closer together,” Bates, 28, told Us Weekly in September ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Bates added that he had a crush on Chock, 25, when he met her as a teenager and that they even went out on a date on her 16th birthday but ultimately, ended up growing apart.

“I love her personality. I love her zest for life,” he gushed to Us. “You can just see it when she walks into a room.”And Chock is just as smitten with her boyfriend. “What don’t I love about him?” she told Us. “He’s so smart. He’s one of the smartest people I have had the pleasure of knowing.”

Both agree they have found “The One,” but the Michigan-based couple are just enjoying their courtship for now. Their favorite date night involves driving into Ann Arbor for food or watching House of Cards on Netflix. “When we’re training, we sort of lead kind of quiet lives,” Bates told Us. “We stay home a lot and we go to bed early!”

The dancers also love spending time with their toy poodles Stella and Henry. “Our dogs look like us!” Bates cracked to Us. “My dog is blonde and has curly hair, her dog is black and has, like, really distinct eyebrows.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

