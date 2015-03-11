Madonna Gives Lourdes College Advice, Tries to Be a Cool Mom

When it comes to motherhood, Madonna tries her best to be a Cool Mom — as many parents do. Fortunately for both her and her daughter, Lourdes Leon, she succeeds far more than Amy Poehler's "Cool Mom" character in Mean Girls ever did. Proof? When the Queen of Pop visited the Today show to chat with Carson Daly about her upcoming album, Rebel Heart, she shared the tokens of wisdom she gave her daughter, who is a freshman at the University of Michigan — the same school Madonna attended for a couple of years before dropping out.

"Try to do everything in moderation. Try not to kill all your brain cells. And try to go to class."

That's actually good advice, and Madonna doesn't seem overbearing about it at all. It sounds like she just wants her daughter to practice using her best judgment while the Material Girl pays for her tuition. College kids around the globe should probably take heed and listen to Madge's pro tips for academia.

However, no matter how cool Madonna is, she's still a mom who revels in her daughter's accomplishments. Back in June, she Instagrammed a very mom-esque photo of the University of Michigan's school swag center, The M Den.

"I think ill[sic] stop in here!" she wrote, before adding the very not mom-like hashtag, "unapologeticbitch."

This is where Lourdes probably rolled her eyes. Mo-om! Not now! And not to your 3.2 million followers!

Fortunately, Madonna told Carson Daly that she'd steer clear of UMich's stadium during big football games, so Lourdes won't have be too embarrassed by her mother. Because no matter how famous your mom is, she's still your mom. Even if she's Madonna.

