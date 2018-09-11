The Queen of Pop is comfy in coach! Madonna was spotted flying in the economy class on a flight from London to Lisbon on Monday, September 10.

Fellow passenger Herman José snapped a photo of the 60-year-old resting her eyes behind a pair of sunglasses while sitting on the airplane with two female friends and members of her security team.

“The moment she entered the plane with her head all covered with a cloth and a big hat, she looked at me and I immediately recognized her,” José, who is a well-known comedian in Portugal, tells Us Weekly exclusively. “It was my second time with her. We had been introduced at [Italian businessman] Giancarlo Giammetti’s birthday party in Lisbon several months ago. She seemed nice and friendly then.”

José, 64, tells Us that Madonna was “completely cut out from the world” as she relaxed on the flight. “I was taking selfies with the crew, causing some commotion,” he says. “She didn’t care at all.”

The “Vogue” singer “had a special van waiting for her” after deboarding the plane, according to José.

A second source tells Us that Madonna sat in economy as “there was no first class on the small plane.”

This was not the first time that the seven-time Grammy winner (who has an estimated net worth of $590 million, according to Forbes) has shocked passengers. In November 2017, the Daily Mail obtained a photo of her texting on her iPhone while sitting in a window seat in coach on her way to Lisbon.

Madonna moved to the Portuguese capital in 2017 to foster her 12-year-old son David’s soccer career.

“Any woman who is a soccer mom could say it kind of requires you to have no life in a way, because things change from week to week and games change from weekend to weekend,” she told Vogue Italia in July of the budding athlete’s schedule. “It’s impossible to make plans, and then you feel like you’re not being fair to your other kids, or being fair to me!”

The entertainer is also the mother of Lourdes, 21, with ex Carlos Leon; Rocco, 18, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie; as well as adoptees Mercy, 12, and twins Stelle and Estere, 6.

