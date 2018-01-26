Still a material girl! Madonna posed for a topless Instagram selfie leaving little to the imagination on Thursday, January 25, and expressed her appreciation for handbags.

The singer self-censored her breasts with black scribble to cover her private areas in the photo and held a Louis Vuitton handbag in front of her to cover her top half. “Still drooling over a handbag…………….. 👜😂🌈💕 @louisvuitton #nofriends #lisbonisfar#werktodo #fashion 💕💕💕💕🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸💕💕💕💕💕🌸🌸#monalisa,” she wrote about the Louis Vuitton Montaigne Bag Mona Lisa bag, which is part of the LV x Jeff Koons collaboration and is valued at $4,000.

The “Rebel Heart” songstress also wore two colorful necklaces around her neck in the sexy snap and her platinum blonde hair was pulled back. She showed off her flawless skin and pouty lips and what looked like a silver grill.

Some of her followers took to the comments section to express their thoughts about the photo. “This is NOT flattering sorry love you but geeez,” one user wrote. Another fan showed his support for the singer, writing: “Still kicking it. Impressive. It’s beautiful to see you living life.”

Madonna’s last few posts on the social media site have been all about her love for bags. On Thursday, she shared a throwback photo of herself with her famous friends, including actress Debi Mazar. “Drooling over a handbag with @debimazar 👜😂!!!! 💕🎉🌈 Tony and Sandra facial expression!! (Everything) 😂 #friends #totes #fashion,” Madonna captioned the snap.

The Grammy winner shared another throwback snap the same also featuring Mazar: “When @debimazar was a teenager and my make up artist and we could not afford handbags!! Lol ! 👜😂🌈🎉💕 #totes #rideordie #forlife ❣️❣️#neverforgetwhereyoucomefrom 🙏🏻”

In 2015, the Queen of Pop spoke out against Instagram in regards to its rules on nudity after it removed an image she posted of herself topless. “Why is it ok to show ass but not breasts? Drowning in the hypocrisy of social media,” she captioned a nude photo of herself with a black bar covering her nipples.

She has also previously defended her fashion choices, saying that her 2016 Met Gala sheer dress was a political statement. “When it comes to women’s rights, we are still in the dark ages,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “The fact that people actually believe a woman is not allowed to express her sexuality and be adventurous past a certain age is proof that we still live in an age-ist and sexist society. I have never thought in a limited way and I’m not going to start.”

