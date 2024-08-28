Make It An Endless Summer With These Amazing Products

As the days grow shorter and Labor Day approaches, it’s easy to feel the lazy days of summer slipping away. But why let the summer vibes disappear just yet? Embrace the season’s spirit with products that keep a summer glow alive and can be used year-round.

Summer doesn’t need to disappear when you use these convenient products with endless vibes to capture all we love about the season! Keep a gorgeous suntan year-round, enjoy the outdoors with protective athletic clothing, and keep a versatile wellness boost for spontaneous good times. Don’t forget a great bronzer to look fabulous, a tropical delight to transport you back to your favorite sunny spot, and comfy clothing to send the kids back to school in style.

With these essentials, it’s like summer never really left!

Tahitian Tan Mist

Look radiant with a sunless glow courtesy of South Seas’ Tahitian Tan Mist. Embark on a journey that captures the essence of the South Pacific as you spray on a lightweight, quick-drying formula scientifically developed to give you a gorgeous mahogany glow with ease. You’ll have folks wondering how you look so young, healthy, and hydrated all year long (the secret is the Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Cranberry Seed Extract that retain moisture)! The vibrant coconut scent sweeps you away to paradise and with such a safe and easy way to get a glowing tan, it’s only fitting that South Seas owner, Julie Nostrand, will be the spray tanner for Dancing With The Stars for the 22nd consecutive season starting September 17th.

Check out South Seas Tahitian Tan Mist for your most effortless year round bronze!

Kastel Denmark

Capture sporty style with a feminine twist in Kastel’s long sleeve ¼ zip top, featuring UPF 30+ protection to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. The modern floral design in coral, pink and fuchsia will stand out on the golf course or tennis court, while the cooling four-way stretch fabric and ventilated mesh underarms ensure maximum comfort and freedom of movement. Plus, antibacterial odor resistance helps maintain freshness between washes with built-in odor-reducing properties.

Purchase the Long Sleeve Coral Garden Blooms 1/4 Zip and turn heads at your next tee time!

Purple Tree

Celebrate tonight, thrive tomorrow with Purple Tree and ditch the dreaded day-after blues. When you’re excited for a night out, don’t let the worry of tomorrow slow you down. With Purple Tree, there is, fortunately, a simple and effective way for social drinkers to balance fun, function and health. You can socialize tonight yet lead outstanding work, fitness and family routines tomorrow, just like 400,000+ happy users have done. If you want the fun without the fuss, have this supplement nearby the day before! This post-celebration wellness sidekick is packed with 12 powerful ingredients that support alcohol metabolism, replenish lost nutrients, promote liver health, and allow you to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Check out Purple Tree here and celebrate without regrets.

Wholesome Hippy

The right bronzer does wonders in keeping your summer glow endless. Wholesome Hippy’s Hippy Glow Body Bronzer is perfect for an everyday sun-kissed look or a special occasion. This natural and luxurious mineral-infused body bronzing moisturizer delivers a luminous, shimmering highlight to the skin. It includes shea butter, jojoba oil, and silk amino acids, all-natural ingredients known for their skin-smoothing and hydrating properties. The brand genuinely believes in the power of nature to heal and nourish the skin using clean ingredients that work in harmony with the body to provide true wellness.

Don’t miss out on the chance to experience the magic of Hippy Glow Body Bronzer. Grab a bottle now and prepare to look and feel amazing!

Shop the Mint Girls

The cutest attire for girls ages 7-14 is here and perfect for back-to-school! Shop the Mint Girls is your destination for boutique best sellers in girls sizes. The super comfy, high-quality clothing is a sure confidence booster and a beautiful addition to any young girl’s wardrobe. They offer many blouses and skort options that are easy to mix and match! Plus, these styles work great for everyday wear or school occasions, like picture day. This trendy online boutique will be a place you return to often for new selections and to find something for yourself, too!

Shop Girls Tops & Blouses and Girls Bottoms to mix and match her new favorite outfit today!

Soul Grain

Every day is summer with Soul Grain’s Coco Mango! It’s delightful and a tropical escape in every bite – like a little vacation in a bowl! The flavors of the Caribbean inspire this exotic granola blend. A harmonious combo of amaranth, oats, mango, coconut, cashews, fresh lime zest, turmeric, Himalayan pink salt, flax meal, coconut oil, and a touch of maple syrup will transport you back to your favorite beach paradise! The all-natural, gluten-free flavor is homemade and nutritious. Soul Grain is a female-led, minority-owned business livening up the granola game by exploring the vibrant spices and seasonings of the Black diaspora. Enjoy Coco Mango as is or pair it with a favorite meal. Plus, it comes with a curated playlist!

Get a bag of Coco Mango and explore the other flavors, too!

TMX contributed to this story.































