He’s up for the challenge! Man V. Food host Casey Webb opens up about the sixth season of his hit food competition show in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Stars Who Got Their Start on Reality TV

The New York native, who travels the country in search of America’s most decadent dishes and most outrageous eating challenges, tells Us that the latest installment of his Travel Channel series will be filled with “tons of shenanigans” and lots of “great food.”

“Food is fun to me and travel is fun to me. I really want that to come across on the show,” Webb said. “I think we broadened our spectrum of places that we’ve gone to. We’re pushing the envelope and having more fun.”

The star, who will travel to Daytona and Nashville, among many other places, will accept challenges in Los Angeles and Boston as well in back-to-back premiere episodes airing December 4.

Of his experience in the golden state, the brave host visited Genkiyaki restaurant. “I was the first to take on their Zombie Burrito challenge” Webb said of the dining establishment whose menu includes Mexican, Japanese and Korean fusion offerings. “[It] was a spicy challenge with some capacity because it was a 2.5 pound spicy burrito.”

And in Boston, the professional foodie took on an Irish breakfast challenge at Flan O’Brien’s. The meal included traditional Irish breakfast foods with an American spin: black and white pudding, eggs, home fries, pancakes and of course, beer.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

“Here I am with a Guinness and this giant Irish breakfast with some of the biggest sports fans in the country cheering us on, cheering me on. I don’t know if they were cheering on the Irish breakfast or me,” Webb joked. “There was a lot of cheering going on.”

The star also touched on the preparation that goes into each episode. “I have learned to treat [a challenge] like any professional athlete. A professional athlete is taking care of their bodies and eating well.They’re preparing themselves mentally and physically,” he explained. “I have a sports background and especially with a challenge as big as the ones I have been taking on, you really need to find your focus. For me, it’s a lot of working out, a lot of eating well and getting plenty of rest. I’m very conscious of my diet and I don’t eat these things every day. It’s not for the faint of heart.”

When asked if he’s ever turned down a challenge, the funny guy admits: “There’s nothing I won’t try as long as it’s for human consumption. There’s nothing I won’t try.”

TV Shows Gone Too Soon!

He continued: “In the big scheme of things, I’m an underdog in this scenario. I’m going to win some and lose some. And so I approach it like any warrior going to battle, you know? That’s how I approach it. Like any warrior going to battle … sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. You have to accept it because you learn a lot about losing too.”

The sixth season of Man V. Food premieres on the Travel Channel at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!