This is Mandy! Mandy Moore, 33, who is an American Express Blue Cash Preferred partner, shares her true emotions exclusively with Us Weekly! Read on to learn 25 things you don’t know about the This Is Us star.

1. I love salmon. I can keep it in the fridge and snack on it throughout the week.

2. I’m not a really proficient person in the kitchen. I keep telling myself I haven’t been in the right kitchen yet.

3. I haven’t ever had a traditional job. I started in the industry when I was 15.

4. I’m binge-watching Mindhunter on Netflix right now.

5. I don’t watch reality TV — unless you count the news!

6. My This Is Us audition was doing a scene from the pilot. So I had to waddle around with a belly full of triplets and do a faux sexy dance. It was awkward but not as awkward as the read I had to do with Milo [Ventimiglia] six weeks later, reenacting the pregnancy waddle.

7. Oddly, I felt very comfortable with Milo off the bat.

8. I don’t really love cocktails, but I do love scotch.

9. I’m a homebody. Anything that allows me to be in my own space and just sort of let the day fall off of me, I’m a big fan.

10. My job makes me exciting, but outside of that, I feel pretty middle-of-the-road.

11. I’m a fan of sour candy. On set, Milo keeps a stash of SweeTarts and Nerds.

12. I am a big aromatherapy person. I love to light candles, read a book and have a glass of wine.

13. I’m a jeans and T-shirt girl, then I throw on a blazer or leather jacket and heels.

14. I never had a plan B. I was always like, “I’m going to be an actor and a musician and that’s that.”

15. I’m a little Type A. I like things to sort of go a certain way, and I don’t know if I’m always the most malleable.

16. I’m secretly a little resentful when things don’t break my way.



17. My dream dinner guest is John Oliver.

18. I am always starstruck. This year at a pre-Emmys party, I flipped out over meeting Dolly Parton.

19. I always wash my face, no matter how tired I am. I have never been one of those girls who’s like, “I’m just going to go to bed with a full face of makeup on.”

20. My favorite song would be something by Joni Mitchell. I can’t pick!

21. My house is a place I’ve spent a lot of energy and time thinking about and planning.

22. I love this time of year because I love velvet — any excuse to bring a textured fabric into the mix.

23. When I was doing a signing, a fan came with a book of pictures of himself and a lock of his hair. Suffice it to say, I didn’t keep that.

24. I’m a big proponent of getting sleep and drinking water and just taking care of yourself.

25. I never feel great about auditions. But for some reason, I felt especially good after reading with Milo. I walked out and went, “I feel like that’s meant to be.”

