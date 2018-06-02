Maria Bartiromo gives her latest report to Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the Mornings With Maria anchor.

1. I played the accordion growing up. Can’t say I know how to play anymore, though.

2. My grandfather came to America aboard a boat called The Rex. Years later, he opened a restaurant in Brooklyn called The Rex Manor.

3. One of my first jobs was as a stock girl at Kleinfeld’s bridal store in Brooklyn. I’d try on all the dresses and veils. My boss walked in on me, and she told me to come back when I was serious about working.

4. I cried the whole way home, but I learned a valuable lesson early — do your job!

5. I am big into wellness, and every winter I take a trip to Arizona to hike the mountains. It’s one of my favorite things to do.

6. I also love biking and yoga.

7. My first job in TV was as an intern at CNN.

8. I worked at CNBC when I was 24, and was the first person ever to report live from the New York Stock Exchange.

9. I was born and raised in Brooklyn. Now I live within 15 miles of where I grew up.

10. I’m the youngest of three. I have a sister and a brother.

11. My Maltese, Ella Bella, passed away last summer. I miss her so much. Soon I’ll have to get another dog, but it’s hard to believe anyone can fill Ella’s paws.

12. I have for years collected signed currency from treasury secretaries.

13. I’m close with my parents and speak to them all the time.

14. I’ve played myself against Hollywood greats like Michael Douglas in Wall Street II and Richard Gere in Arbitrage.

15. I was also in another Francis Ford Coppola movie, Megalopolis, that never made it — but I had so much fun filming.

16. My dad is a chef and comes over most weekends. We cook together.

17. My favorite movie of all time is The Sound of Music. It makes me happy. A close second is Rear Window.

18. Joey Ramone of The Ramones wrote a song about me [“Maria Bartiromo”]. I got to know him before he died and can tell you that he was an avid investor. I love that song and will always be grateful.

19. My nickname growing up was Bullet because I was the fastest runner on the block.

20. I work really long hours, but I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

21. I anchor news programs 17 hours a week, across six days and two networks.

22. My favorite quotes are “If you want something done, give it to a busy woman” and Maya Angelou’s “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”

23. I’ve toyed with starting a TV show to teach kids about money.

24. I used to save all my coins in a jar to buy ice cream cones from Mr. Softee. It taught me early on the value in saving.

25. I am having the most fun I’ve ever had in my career — I love my show and colleagues. It’s the reason I don’t mind waking up at 3 a.m. every day!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!