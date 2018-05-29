End of an era. Mariah Carey sold her 35-carat diamond engagement ring from ex-fiancé James Packer two years after the couple called off their nuptials.

A source close to the “We Belong Together” songstress exclusively told Us Weekly that she sold the stone for more than $2.1 million. The insider added that “the emotion behind [the ring] was something [Carey] didn’t want to hold onto.” Page Six first reported that the pop star parted ways with the sparkler.

Carey and Packer, 50, began dating in 2015 and got engaged in January 2016. Nine months later, the Mariah’s World star and the billionaire businessman broke it off.

Packer opened up about his former flame while speaking to Weekend Australia magazine in October 2017. “I was at a low point in my personal life. She was kind, exciting and fun,” he said at the time, later noting that the relationship was never meant to be. “It was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”

The Australian hunk reportedly broke up with Carey while they were vacationing in Greece, leaving her “totally blindsided.” A source told Us at the time that Carey “read the news in Woman’s Day Australia that said he dumped her.”

Added the insider: “Mariah knew they were having problems, but all relationships have issues — it wasn’t the kind of thing where she thought she’d read in the paper that she got dumped. She was devastated; she was shocked.”

