A holiday hero! Mariah Carey is PETA’s “Angel for Animals.”

The “Always Be My Baby” singer, 47, is being awarded the organization’s honor for her work on the new animated film All I Want for Christmas Is You. The movie, which promotes animal adoption and highlights the responsibility of caring for a canine, was both produced and narrated by Carey.

The animation tells a story of a young girl whose Christmas wish comes true when she receives the gift she wanted — the companionship of a dog — but it’s not all smooth sailing. While the girl, Mariah, and her puppy, Jack, struggle to find balance at first, she ultimately learns the important lesson of treating him with patience and understanding.

“Mariah Carey is PETA’s hero for homeless animals for encouraging families to adopt from their local shelter,” PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said. “Her holiday film reminds us all that caring for an animal is a responsibility, not just a fantasy — but the one sweet day when you meet the dog who will always be your baby, you know that you belong together.”

According to PETA, animal shelters see a spike in homeless animals around the holiday season as many families find themselves unable to care for the pet they purchased as gifts. Their motto, which reads in part, “animals are not ours to abuse in any way,” helps urge people to give a gift certificate to a local animal shelter opposed to buying a pet in-store, and serves as a reminder that dogs are forever.

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You is available now on DVD.

