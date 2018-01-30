Glee stars and crew members are reacting to Mark Salling’s death after the 35-year-old committed suicide.

Us Weekly confirmed the actor’s death on Tuesday, January 30. The Texas native’s body was discovered by a riverbed in the Sunland-Tujanga neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Matthew Morrison shared an Instagram photo of himself posing with Salling and Cory Monteith, who died in July 2013 from a drug overdose. Jenna Ushkowitz commented on the post with a heart emoji.

“Today we lost another #Glee cast member,” Tim Davis, a producer on the beloved Fox show, tweeted. “Yes, he committed crimes against children. Yes, it’s horrific. But #MarkSalling was a broken man, no doubt an abuse victim himself. I loved Mark, and am sad when I consider the devastation of his parents. PLEASE withhold your cruel comments.”

Jane Lynch retweeted Davis’ second statement. “Let me be clear. Having compassion for #MarkSalling in no way minimizes his crimes, nor does it minimize the pain and devastation of the victims of those crimes,” Davis added of the late actor, who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in December 2017 and was awaiting his March sentencing. “I’m just saying stop adding to his family’s pain. This was their son. If you’re without skin, feel free to cast stones.”

Glee director Paris Barclay also took to Twitter to react to the news. “It’s a painful loss, again,” he tweeted alongside a photo of Salling and Monteith. “Two young actors, lost too soon. #RIP #marksalling.” Ushkowitz retweeted Barclay’s post.

It’s a painful loss, again. Two young actors, lost too soon. RIP #marksalling pic.twitter.com/g6kx4MWToV — Paris Barclay (@Harparbar) January 30, 2018

Salling’s former Glee costar Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins on the Emmy winning show, simply tweeted, “Oh Mark.”

Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, was the first to speak out after news broke of the actor’s death. “I can confirm that Mark Salling passed away earlier this morning.” Proctor told Us on Tuesday. “Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for privacy to be respected.”

Salling was first arrested for possession of child pornography in December 2015. He attempted suicide in August 2017, according to TMZ, two months before he struck a plea deal with prosecutors, agreeing to four to seven years in jail. Additional conditions of his agreement included registering as a sex offender and staying at least 100 feet away from schools, parks, public swimming pools, playgrounds and video arcade venues.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

