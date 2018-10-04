Staying on the sidelines. Mary Lynn Rajskub revealed that she will not be appearing in Fox’s reboot of 24.

The 47-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly last month that there is “no chance” she will be featured in the project. “I was open to it and available. [The show was] not interested,” she dished. “So that chapter is definitely closed in my life.”

Rajskub joined the hit series for its third season in 2003, starring as analyst Chloe O’Brian until the final eighth season in 2010. “I would love to have seen the story resolved, but the way that they left it, it just wasn’t in the cards,” she added to Us. “I think they went on and did other things with it.”

Rajskub reprised her role in 2014’s mini series 24: Live Another Day. Back in August, Fox announced that the counterterrorism drama, which also starred Kiefer Sutherland as agent Jack Bauer, would be making a comeback via two new spinoffs: a prequel and a legal take on the show’s concept.

“We obviously loved the show. We think it still has a lot of power and a lot of legs,” Gary Newman, chairman and CEO of Fox Television Group, said at the Television Critics Association press tour at the time. “Ever since the show went off air, we talked about, ‘How do you reimagine 24’?”

Meanwhile, Rajskub is committed to landing a brand new show. “I am looking for a good TV project right now,” she told Us. “I’m doing a bunch of stand-up comedy and enjoying life, looking for the right thing, nothing in particular.”

