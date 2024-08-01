Matt Damon had five special dates for the premiere of his latest movie.

Damon, 53, was joined by his wife, Luciana Barroso, and their four daughters at the New York City premiere of The Instigators on Wednesday, July 31.

Damon and Luciana, 48, have been married since 2005 and share daughters Isabella, 18, Gia, 14, and Stella, 13. Damon is also stepfather to Luciana’s daughter Alexia, 25, whom Luciana welcomed before dating the actor.

The whole family looked stylish on the red carpet Wednesday, with Damon wearing a smart-casual combo of a suit jacket and pants paired with a white T-shirt and white sneakers. Luciana matched her husband in a chic white dress.

The couple’s daughters Alexia and Isabella wore black dresses, with Isabella opting for a strapless look. Gia wore a velvet red dress and Stella wore green.

“I know, it happens so fast,” Damon told Entertainment Tonight of his daughters growing up and joining him on the red carpet. “It happens kind of slowly and then really fast in a beautiful way.”

Luciana is credited as a producer on The Instigators, cowritten by and costarring Damon’s longtime friend Casey Affleck. In the movie, Damon and Affleck play criminals on the run after a theft gone wrong.

“Casey likes saying she is the smart one in the couple and he’s not wrong,” Damon told Entertainment Tonight at Wednesday’s premiere.

“She’s been reading every script and watching every cut of every movie for 21 years. This is the first time we ever kind of codified it,” Damon added. “She didn’t even want to take the credit. She was there every day, she was doing all this work on the script, and then she was like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to take the credit.'”

“The other producers on the movie, at the end of the movie — and I had nothing to do with it — they came of their own volition [and said], ‘If you’re not taking credit, we’re not taking credit.’ [It was] very sweet. She succumbed and took the credit,” he continued.

Luciana has supported her husband in his career through thick and thin. In a July 2023 interview, Damon revealed how Luciana helped him overcome depression when one of his movies didn’t go as planned.

“Without naming any particular movies … sometimes you find yourself in a movie that you know, perhaps, might not be what you had hoped it would be, and you’re still making it,” Damon shared. “And I remember halfway through production and you’ve still got months to go and you’ve taken your family somewhere, you know, and you’ve inconvenienced them, and I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, what have I done?”

“She just said, ‘We’re here now,’” he recalled. “It was like … I do pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort. And if you can do that with the best possible attitude, then you’re a pro, and she really helped me with that.”