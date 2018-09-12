Madonna’s Daughter Lola Walks Runway in Revealing Outfit (RADAR Online)

Khloe Kardashian Says She’s Having Hard Time Losing Baby Weight (Star Magazine)

‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Is Pregnant (OK! Magazine)

Matthew McConaughey Lives It Up in ‘Beach Bum’ Trailer (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!