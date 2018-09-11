Maureen McCormick is telling her story of sobriety. The actress opened up to Us Weekly and revealed it was her parents and now-husband who were the pillars of her success in getting clean.

“My mom and dad, they almost turned me into the cops,” the actress told Us on Friday, September 7 at The Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills. “They were at their last … ’cause they had been trying for years and knew something was going on and I was pretty sneaky and I could hide very, very well.”

She continued: “But then I started messing up on jobs and so many things, so I’m sure everyone in the industry at the time knew that I was flaking out.”

The Brady Bunch alum went on to note that she “met this guy [Michael Cummings] — it was before we were married and we were just dating — and I had my last relapse and he came to me and he said, ‘if you ever do this drug again, I’m gone, I’m leaving.’”

She added: “It woke me up. It was like the coldest shower you could ever take, there’s just no way I’m gonna lose somebody that I love.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum later gushed to Us and other reporters that she “just had a feeling about” Cummings, explaining, “we’ve been married now 33 years. I just had a feeling that I could trust him with my whole heart and that he was so honest and such a beautiful, beautiful human being.”

The California native also shared her advice for those battling addiction. “I recommend to anyone who’s struggling is to throw that phone book out and do not, do not hang out with anyone who’s using,” she said. “I had to literally say goodbye to so many people that I was hanging out with.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline. at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

With reporting by Marissa Sullivan

