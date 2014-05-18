Queen Bey came back! Maya Rudolph visited Saturday Night Live for the season finale to play Beyonce in a sketch about the Jay Z/Solange Knowles elevator fight. Plus, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher enjoyed some quality time on a date at the movies. See this weekend's top stories:

1. Maya Rudolph Returns to Saturday Night Live to Play Beyonce in Jay Z, Solange Knowles Elevator Sketch: Watch Here

Did someone say her name? Former Saturday Night Live cast member Maya Rudolph made a surprise appearance during the show's May 17 episode, playing Beyonce in the opening sketch.

2. Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Go on Romantic Movie Date With Baby Bump: Picture

Enjoy private dates while you can, future parents! Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were photographed holding hands on their way to see a movie at the Universal City Walk in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 17.

3. Jenelle Evans Baby Bump Photos: Teen Mom Slips Into Bikini, Hits the Beach

Babymoon? Pregnant Jenelle Evans is trying to enjoy the sunny weather before baby No. 2 arrives! The Teen Mom 2 star slipped into a tiny bikini on Wednesday, May 14, displaying her growing baby bump.

4. Jessica Simpson

Hope she goes for a short wedding dress! Jessica Simpson had no shame as she paid herself a compliment while working out at the gym on Friday, May 16. The mom of two, set to wed fiance Eric Johnson on July 4, shared a snapshot of her killer legs via Instagram.

5. Lauren Conrad's Fiance William Tell Graduates From Law School: Sweet Picture

Proud moment! Lauren Conrad's fiance William Tell graduated from law school at the University of Southern California on Friday, May 16. The Paper Crown fashion designer shared a sweet photo of the couple following the ceremony via Instagram.

