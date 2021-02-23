Too late now to say sorry? Fans slammed Meek Mill earlier this month for rapping about the late Kobe Bryant‘s helicopter crash on his leaked track “Don’t Worry,” and on Monday, February 22, Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, responded to the song.

“Dear @meekmill. I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this,” Vanessa, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story, sharing a screengrab of the lyrics. “If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”

The track reportedly includes the lyrics, “This bitch I’m f–kin’ always tell me that she love me, but she ain’t ever showed me / Yeah, and if I ever lack, I’m goin’ out with my chopper / It be another Kobe.”

Shortly after Vanessa’s post, the “Going Bad” rapper, 33, responded via Twitter. “I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public,” he wrote. “Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

Kobe, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were killed in a tragic helicopter accident along with seven other people in January 2020. Pilot Ara Zobayan, 50; Gianna’s basketball teammates Alyssa Altobelli, 14, and Payton Chester, 13; their coach Christina Mauser, 38; Alyssa’s parents, John Altobelli, 56, and Keri Altobelli, 46; and Payton’s mother, Sarah Chester, 45, were the others who lost their lives that day.

On the one-year anniversary of his death last month, Vanessa, who also shared daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 20 months, with Kobe, shared a letter she received from one of Gianna’s closest friends, Aubrey Callaghan.

“Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig. My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter. She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too,” the model captioned the post on January 26. “I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you! #PlayGigisWay #Mambacita #Mamba #DaddysGirl #GirlDad.”