Meet Iman Gadzhi, the Passionate Digital Entrepreneur Making an Impact

Written in partnership with George Nellist

Widespread social media usage is one of the most significant tech inventions in the 21st century. This technology has connected the world and opened up the business economy to a whole new spectrum of opportunities. Businesses, corporations, and brands can become more efficient and cost-effective thanks to digital marketing. Social media has also created numerous opportunities for digital marketers or influencers who leverage the power of social media to help brands attain success.

Iman Gadzi is one of the successful entrepreneurs who leveraged the power of social media to build his success. He is the founder of and owner of multiple ventures, including AgenciFlow, one of the fastest-growing software companies. Iman is also the founder of Gents Croquet Club, one of the best-performing NFT projects in the bare market. The multi-dollar millionaire is also a born philanthropist and a strong proponent of education for all. He is globally celebrated for his passion for education, self-funding five schools in Nepal, a project impacting more than 2500 kids.

Like most other entrepreneurs, Iman did not just wake up to success. He had to build his way from the bottom to the top, and he shares an inspiring story of struggle, pain, embarrassment, and many self-doubts. Like many others, Iman explored Instagram when it was first introduced. The young entrepreneur leveraged the opportunity to create his own page and shared motivational quotes while growing and selling other pages. With persistence and dedication, Iman signed his first promotion deal marking his take-off into the influencer and digital marketing world.

But being a young entrepreneur came with challenges. Though he faced multiple other business-related hurdles, Iman recalls facing bullying at school as one of many difficult experiences. He was a loner with no friends but a firm believer in his goals. This meant crossing paths with many others who did not believe in his philosophy.

“I am no different, I am just like any other person out there. What stood out for me is that I never allowed others to me drag off my path. I stuck long enough to my plan, and it is finally paying off,” Iman says.

Today, Iman runs one of the biggest YouTube channels with over 550K subscribers where he enlightens others on building success. He also believes that every young entrepreneur has what it takes to bring their dreams to life. “Do not allow your present situation to dictate the person you become. Set your goals and work hard toward achieving them. Moving out of your comfort zone can be the first step to chasing your dream,” says Iman.

Iman also wants others to understand that being an entrepreneur can be demanding and frustrating at the same time. Therefore, recommends surrounding yourself with skilled and talented employees, and giving them the necessary support. Empowering your employees creates an enabling environment, motivates them, and makes them believe in your dreams.