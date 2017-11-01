Get on your red, white and blue and start your Team USA chant! The PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on NBC are just 100 days away, which means it’s time to get excited. Us Weekly recently caught up with the Olympic hopefuls at the Team USA Media Summit in Park City, Utah. The athletes all proved to be good sports when we asked them to give us their best rendition of the National Anthem. Watch the video to see their singing chops and get to know your upcoming Winter Olympic hopefuls. Go Team USA!

Words of Wisdom

The athletes told Us the quotes they live by and that help get them motivated for a competition or race.

John Daly, Skeleton Racer

“My father actually did give me, probably the best thing he’s every told me right after Sochi, right after my crash, I gave him a hug. He wiped my face and said: ‘What happened here today will make you the man you are tomorrow.’”

Ashley Wagner, Figure Skater

“Stay sassy. Stay fierce. Be yourself.” That’s, that’s me!

Meghan Duggan, Women’s Hockey Team

“To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift.” — Steve Prefontaine

Gus Kenworthy, Freestyle Skier

“I kind of live by a quote that my dad told me when I was a kid and it’s a Dr. Suess quote: “Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind!”

Oops! Embarrassing Moments

Nobody’s perfect! The Olympic hopefuls revealed to Us what their most embarrassing moments have been on the ice.

Adam Rippon, Figure Skater

“I fell on the ice, like super small fall no big deal. But I ripped my pants and that means that like my whole bare butt was out and I didn’t realize for at least twenty minutes until snow started melting down my butt cheeks!”

Jamie Greubel Poser, Bobsledder

“I might have wiped out at the Olympics after the medal ceremony when I was trying to toss the flowers to my family and chipped my elbow!”

Olympic Athletes Turned TV and Movie Stars

John Daly, Skeleton Racer

“I’ve definitely punched myself in the face trying to put the suit on!”

Steven Nyman, Alpine Ski Racer

“When I blew my knee in January I hit the fence so hard I crapped my pants. I didn’t know it until half an hour later.”

To learn more visit teamusa.org. The Winter Olympics begin Feb 8.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!