Megan Fox Reluctantly Joins Twitter!

The Twitterverse just got a little hotter!

Megan Fox has decided to finally join the social networking site, but she's a little hesitant about using it.

"Against my better judgment, I have finally joined Twitter," the actress, 26, announced on her Facebook page Thursday, Jan. 3. "Every possible version of my name is already in use so for now my Twitter handle is https://twitter.com/MeganFox516. See you there."

Soon after, however, the This Is 40 star changed her Twitter handle to simply @meganfox, and got the account verified.

"I'm incredibly late to the party but I'm here nonetheless, so what now?" Fox wrote as her first tweet.

For her second tweet, the new mom, who welcomed her first child, son Noah, with husband Brian Austin Green on Sept. 27, updated her over 50,000 followers on how she was spending her day.

"Hello twitter," she tweeted Friday. "How is everyones day going? 7:30 a.m. and we've watched 'A Bugs Life' twice . . . so mine has been action packed as per usual."

